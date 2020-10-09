Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.34 Million

Brokerages expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to post sales of $375.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.20 million and the highest is $427.00 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $582.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,764. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 60.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

