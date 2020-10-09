Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,928. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $245.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

