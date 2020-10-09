Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $1.10. Zions Bancorporation NA reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter worth about $19,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,275,000 after purchasing an additional 190,624 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 103.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after buying an additional 1,161,597 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.58. 910,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

