Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Koinex, OKEx and Korbit. Zilliqa has a market cap of $211.41 million and $29.96 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00259814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00094768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.01531348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00158271 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,784,889,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,493,422,315 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Zebpay, Bithumb, Coinone, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, Huobi, BiteBTC, FCoin, IDEX, Koinex, Bitbns, WazirX, OOOBTC, DDEX, Kyber Network, BitMart, Binance, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, BitForex, Kucoin, AirSwap, GOPAX, Upbit, UEX, DEx.top, Korbit, Coinhub, Tokenomy, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.