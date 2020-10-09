ZPER Trading 166.1% Higher Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 105.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Liquid and BitForex. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $78.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 166.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00080825 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 498.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000293 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021259 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007943 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Allbit, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

