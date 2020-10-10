$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.20. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWB. BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director David B. Juran purchased 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,858.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 43,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $414,093.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,904,266.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,651 shares of company stock valued at $890,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

