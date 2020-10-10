$0.32 EPS Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $3.84. Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on TBIO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Translate Bio stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.74. 580,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.29. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 930,638 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth about $15,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth about $10,563,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 16.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after buying an additional 368,937 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

