$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $976.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Brunswick by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. 625,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,729. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -251.48 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Comments


