$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in AMETEK by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AMETEK by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 77,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 840,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,455. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

