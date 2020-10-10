$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.53. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.82. 2,734,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

