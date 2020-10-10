-$1.50 EPS Expected for Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to announce ($1.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.52). Urovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($6.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.62) to ($6.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($4.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UROV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

UROV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 34,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,126. The stock has a market cap of $292.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Urovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UROV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

