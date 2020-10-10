$258.80 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) to report sales of $258.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.00 million and the lowest is $257.60 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $310.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. 108,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AdvanSix by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in AdvanSix by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 934,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AdvanSix by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 132,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 844,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 81,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

