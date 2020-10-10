$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $12.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $17.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $37.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,730,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,914,512. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.