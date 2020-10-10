$33.95 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report $33.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.80 million. Greenlane reported sales of $44.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $136.60 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $171.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

In other news, major shareholder Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $53,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,900 shares in the company, valued at $166,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,216.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,941 shares of company stock worth $571,968. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 57.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 11.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.67. 1,020,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,878. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

