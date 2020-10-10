$359.77 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report $359.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $394.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 112,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.40. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

