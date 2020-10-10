$408.15 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report $408.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.90 million and the highest is $435.80 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $379.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,204,000 after acquiring an additional 58,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.31. 276,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,213. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

