$74.94 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will report $74.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.30 million and the lowest is $72.62 million. Inogen posted sales of $91.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $311.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $325.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $352.89 million, with estimates ranging from $344.26 million to $370.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of Inogen stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 78,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $685.15 million, a PE ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.79. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $76.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inogen by 81.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Inogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Inogen by 129.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Inogen by 180.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

