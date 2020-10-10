$94.95 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to report sales of $94.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.50 million. SVMK reported sales of $79.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $373.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $376.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $448.25 million, with estimates ranging from $433.60 million to $462.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SVMK. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 42,145 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,096,191.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,725,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SVMK by 74.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 369,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in SVMK by 4.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 512,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,911. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SVMK has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.46.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

