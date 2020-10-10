Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $725.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $698.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $741.00 million. Albemarle posted sales of $879.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

ALB stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.03. 767,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,711. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,455,000 after purchasing an additional 104,863 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,062,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

