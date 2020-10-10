Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to report $5.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. 11,445,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,986,787. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

