Analysts Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.74.

NYSE BURL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.95. 413,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,792. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.94 and its 200-day moving average is $190.65. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.05 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

