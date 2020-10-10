Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $228.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.70 million and the lowest is $224.45 million. Gentherm posted sales of $240.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $821.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $811.60 million to $839.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $956.61 million, with estimates ranging from $918.20 million to $990.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gentherm by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 88,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,104. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

