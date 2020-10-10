Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE KNX traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,110.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,179. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 73.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 423.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 286,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 238,123 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

