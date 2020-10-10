Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce sales of $256.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.80 million. NuVasive reported sales of $290.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NUVA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. 508,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,294. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

