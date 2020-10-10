Analysts Anticipate Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 104.60% and a negative return on equity of 445.58%.

PHUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 71.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Phunware by 103.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. 896,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,668. The company has a market cap of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 14.50. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

