Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post $4.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $17.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,233. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. 3,061,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

