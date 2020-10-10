Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $14.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

