Analysts Set Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target at $12.50

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDUS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 257.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 62.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,426. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.