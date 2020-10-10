Analysts Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price at $38.36

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,424,794.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $3,327,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 337,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

