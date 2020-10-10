Analysts Set Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Target Price at $180.00

Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.50.

Several brokerages have commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MED stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $164.99. The stock had a trading volume of 132,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. Research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Medifast by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Medifast by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Medifast by 1,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Medifast by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

