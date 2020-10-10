Argonaut Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives $4.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Argonaut Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

OTCMKTS ARNGF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 87,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

