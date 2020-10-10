Ark (ARK) Price Up 11.3% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Ark has a total market cap of $46.70 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002693 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Cryptomate and Binance. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,614,146 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, COSS and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

