Augur (REP) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $150.19 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for $13.65 or 0.00120175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Upbit, IDEX and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00248115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00091640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.01511515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00154814 BTC.

About Augur

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Mercatox, Liqui, ChaoEX, BX Thailand, Bithumb, GOPAX, Livecoin, Kraken, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, Bittrex, ABCC, Poloniex, Bitbns, Zebpay, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Bitsane, Upbit, HitBTC, Crex24, Koinex, BitBay, AirSwap, Binance, CoinTiger, IDEX, Ethfinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

