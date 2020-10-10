Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will announce sales of $734.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $733.00 million. Avaya reported sales of $726.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

AVYA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Avaya by 20.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

