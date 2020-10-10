Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:SAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. 7,477,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,817,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 43,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 15.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Analyst Recommendations for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit