Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:SAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. 7,477,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,817,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 43,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 15.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

