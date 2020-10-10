Basic Attention Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $175.22 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $326.38 million and approximately $175.22 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.01 or 0.05052630 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030989 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,482,762,994 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

