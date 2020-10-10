Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.0125

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $6,565.94 and approximately $9.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00397977 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018473 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012940 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007671 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

