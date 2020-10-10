Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of BDRFY stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,447. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

