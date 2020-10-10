Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading 88.1% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00049414 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,364.67 or 1.00025406 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00602656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00993991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.