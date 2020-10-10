Bloom (BLT) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Bloom token can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $50.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00248636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00091640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01519306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00156221 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, AirSwap, Bibox, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

