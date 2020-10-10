Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $27,439.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,170.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $7,821,716.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,222,789 shares of company stock valued at $162,069,457 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after buying an additional 1,346,273 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after buying an additional 641,087 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,634,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.08. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

