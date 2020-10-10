Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to announce $20.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $25.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $88.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $89.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $110.87 million, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $123.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 22,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 235,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $562.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.54. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

