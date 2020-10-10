British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) versus BOTS (NYSE:BTZI) Critical Contrast

BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BOTS has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, British American Tobacco has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.5% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOTS and British American Tobacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOTS $2.32 million 6.86 -$3.06 million N/A N/A British American Tobacco $33.04 billion 2.44 $7.28 billion $4.13 8.54

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than BOTS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BOTS and British American Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A British American Tobacco 0 1 7 0 2.88

British American Tobacco has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Given British American Tobacco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe British American Tobacco is more favorable than BOTS.

Profitability

This table compares BOTS and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOTS -120.18% -22.13% -15.49% British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

British American Tobacco beats BOTS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, builds, engineers, and operates commercial indoor buildings, greenhouses, and modular buildings, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry. The Retail Sales segment engages in the retail, distribution, and online sale of electronic cigarettes, CBD products, and vaporizers, as well as supplies for cannabis distributors, growers, and dispensaries. The Media and Technologies segment operates 420cloud, a social platform for advertising services in the cannabis and cryptocurrency markets; and provides software solutions, Website development, and other social media services. The Agriculture segment is involved in planting and growing industrial hemp. The company also offers financial and consulting services to the cannabis and crypto currency markets. The company was formerly known as mCig, Inc. and changed its name to BOTS, Inc. in May 2020. BOTS, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands. The company sells its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

