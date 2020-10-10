Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million.

A number of research firms have commented on BFST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $326.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 68,325 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $866,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

