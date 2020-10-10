Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report $448.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $652.71 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of H stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $57.42. 881,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,862. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.