Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. US Foods reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 18.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 142.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $24.31. 2,104,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,031. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

