Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. US Foods reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 18.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 142.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $24.31. 2,104,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,031. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
