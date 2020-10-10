Brokerages Expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post sales of $315.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.70 million. Virtusa posted sales of $328.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtusa.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTU. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 456,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Virtusa by 73.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Virtusa in the second quarter worth about $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Virtusa by 55.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Virtusa by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtusa (VRTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.