Brokerages Set Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Price Target at $16.40

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

ARD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.77. 51,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $256.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.