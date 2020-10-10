Brokerages Set Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Price Target at $16.40

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.
ARD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.
Ardagh Group Company Profile
Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.
Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.