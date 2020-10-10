Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target at $93.57

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 157.7% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.39. 665,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,983. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.13.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

