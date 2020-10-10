Brokerages Set Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of KMDA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 128,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,103. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $360.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kamada by 20.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 10.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

